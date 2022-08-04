SGV Connect 100 – Elections in La Puente and Monterey Park

This week’s SGV Connect focuses on a pair of local city council races in the cities of La Puente and Monterey Park.

The first interview features Ricardo Martinez, a progressive challenger to the incumbent City Councilmember and Mayor Charlie Klinakis. The interview touches on Martinez’s personal history, platform, and plans to revitalize the city by encouraging investment in La Puente’s downtown. You can listen to the interview below, or read a transcript here.

In the second interview, Damien talks with Katrina Kaiser with Streets for All. They moderated a debate in Monterey Park last week with four candidates for city council. Kaiser explains how the debate shows differences between candidates and informs Streets for All’s endorsement process. If you’d like to watch the entire debate, you can do so here. You can read a transcript of Damien’s and Katrina’s conversation here.

