Today’s Headlines

Nick Andert Analyzes the Next Couple Decades of Metro’s Transit Build-Out (@nandert YouTube)

Omicron BA.5 Subvariant COVID Is Spreading Rapidly In CA (LAT)

Downey Looks To Waive Fees For Street Vendors (Patriot)

Supervisors Seek Power To Unseat Sheriff (LAist, KPCC)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In East L.A. Crash (Eastsider)

5-Story 57-Unit Supportive Housing Rising In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Chicago Considering Healthy-Streets-Type Implementation Ordinance (SB Chicago)

LAX And LB Airports Receive Infrastructure Grants (2UrbanGirls)

Got money? Pass some along to Streetsblog! It’s tax-deductible!

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA