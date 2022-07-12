Today’s Headlines
- Nick Andert Analyzes the Next Couple Decades of Metro’s Transit Build-Out (@nandert YouTube)
- Omicron BA.5 Subvariant COVID Is Spreading Rapidly In CA (LAT)
- Downey Looks To Waive Fees For Street Vendors (Patriot)
- Supervisors Seek Power To Unseat Sheriff (LAist, KPCC)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In East L.A. Crash (Eastsider)
- 5-Story 57-Unit Supportive Housing Rising In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Chicago Considering Healthy-Streets-Type Implementation Ordinance (SB Chicago)
- LAX And LB Airports Receive Infrastructure Grants (2UrbanGirls)
