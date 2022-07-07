Today’s Headlines
- Metro Breaks Ground On Rail 2 Rail Bike/Walk Path (LAist, The Source)
- Study: LA/LB Ports Not Doing Enough For Neighbors And Workers (Capital & Main)
- Griffith Park Car-Free Road Could Be Beginning Of Revolution (LAT)
…LAT Editorial: Do More Car-Free Park Roads
- LADOT Stripes New Bike Lane On Grand In South L.A. (LADOT Twitter)
- Woman Arrested For Attacking South L.A. Street Vendor (Yahoo)
- KNOCK-LA Sues LAPD To Release Bodycam Footage
- Carnage: Man Accused Of Endangerment For Child Ped Killed On 5 Freeway (Daily News, SC Signal)
…Two Children Killed In Off-Road Hit-and-Run Crash Near Victorville (Daily Bulletin)
…DUI Suspect Crashed Into Car, Fled On Foot, Apprehended (Norwalk Patriot)
- New Details On Norwalk Civic Center Development (Urbanize)
- Higher Gas Prices Make Small Dent In Emissions (SGV Tribune)
- Some History of the 2 Freeway (LAist)
…no mention of the NELA homes Caltrans tore down to build the 2
