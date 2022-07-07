Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Breaks Ground On Rail 2 Rail Bike/Walk Path (LAist, The Source)
  • Study: LA/LB Ports Not Doing Enough For Neighbors And Workers (Capital & Main)
  • Griffith Park Car-Free Road Could Be Beginning Of Revolution (LAT)
    LAT Editorial: Do More Car-Free Park Roads
  • LADOT Stripes New Bike Lane On Grand In South L.A. (LADOT Twitter)
  • Woman Arrested For Attacking South L.A. Street Vendor (Yahoo)
  • KNOCK-LA Sues LAPD To Release Bodycam Footage
  • Carnage: Man Accused Of Endangerment For Child Ped Killed On 5 Freeway (Daily News, SC Signal)
    …Two Children Killed In Off-Road Hit-and-Run Crash Near Victorville (Daily Bulletin)
    …DUI Suspect Crashed Into Car, Fled On Foot, Apprehended (Norwalk Patriot)
  • New Details On Norwalk Civic Center Development (Urbanize)
  • Higher Gas Prices Make Small Dent In Emissions (SGV Tribune)
  • Some History of the 2 Freeway (LAist)
    …no mention of the NELA homes Caltrans tore down to build the 2

