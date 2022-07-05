This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia opens Western Avenue, Metro Public Safety, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 7/6 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. to discuss and decide matters related to planned reimagining of public safety on the Metro system. Meeting details and agenda at Metro event page.
- Sunday 7/10 – CicLAvia is back! Southern California’s premiere open streets festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Western Avenue – from Exposition Boulevard to Florence Avenue in South Los Angeles. The event is free, fun, family-friendly. The street is open to bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, wheelchair, and more – but no cars! Not a race – just start and end wherever you want. Easy transit access via the Metro E Line Western Avenue Station. Details at CicLAvia website.
- Next week Monday 7/11 – Metro will host a 5-7 p.m. virtual meeting of its 710 Freeway Corridor project task force. Details at Metro event page.
