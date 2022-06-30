Today’s Headlines
- City Council Readies to Force Agencies to Implement 2015 Mobility Plan (Spec1, LAist)
- Pasadena Reclaims ‘710 Stub.’ Close the Gap Project Officially Dead (Pasadena Star-News)
- Supreme Court Rules EPA Has No Power to Fight Climate Change (LAT)
- Year After LAPD Blew Up Their Home a Year Ago, They Still Live in Hotels (LAT)
- More on Metro’s Land Banking Strategy (Daily News)
- CA’s Eviction Moratorium Ends at Midnight (LAT)
- Experts Predict Home Prices Will Fall in SoCal (LAT)
- Violence Against Transit Workers on the Rise, Contributing to Labor Shortages (The Guardian)
