Today’s Headlines

City Council Readies to Force Agencies to Implement 2015 Mobility Plan (Spec1, LAist)

Pasadena Reclaims ‘710 Stub.’ Close the Gap Project Officially Dead (Pasadena Star-News)

Supreme Court Rules EPA Has No Power to Fight Climate Change (LAT)

Year After LAPD Blew Up Their Home a Year Ago, They Still Live in Hotels (LAT)

More on Metro’s Land Banking Strategy (Daily News)

CA’s Eviction Moratorium Ends at Midnight (LAT)

Experts Predict Home Prices Will Fall in SoCal (LAT)

Violence Against Transit Workers on the Rise, Contributing to Labor Shortages (The Guardian)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA