Today’s Headlines
- What Money Will You Get Back from the State With Budget Deal? (LAT)
- Metro’s Service Changes Went Into Effect Yesterday, What Changed? (The Source)
- CARB’s Climate Scoping Plan Won’t Help (EDF)
- Yet It Is Still Attacked “from all sides” – Including Those Who Want To Do Much Less (AP)
- COVID Hospitalizations Ticking Up in LA County, Other Indicators Flat (Daily News)
- Biden Administration Meets with Big Oil to Increase Production/Considers Lifting Smog Restrictions (Reuters)
- It’s Really Hot (Daily News)
- Urbanize Weekly Headline Roundup : Koretz Gas Station Ban, Culver City Car Free Main Street
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.