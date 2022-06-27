Today’s Headlines

  • What Money Will You Get Back from the State With Budget Deal? (LAT)
  • Metro’s Service Changes Went Into Effect Yesterday, What Changed? (The Source)
  • CARB’s Climate Scoping Plan Won’t Help (EDF)
  • Yet It Is Still Attacked “from all sides” – Including Those Who Want To Do Much Less (AP)
  • COVID Hospitalizations Ticking Up in LA County, Other Indicators Flat (Daily News)
  • Biden Administration Meets with Big Oil to Increase Production/Considers Lifting Smog Restrictions (Reuters)
  • It’s Really Hot (Daily News)
  • Urbanize Weekly Headline Roundup : Koretz Gas Station Ban, Culver City Car Free Main Street

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.