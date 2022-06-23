Today’s Headlines
- County Officials Unveil Plan to Return Bruce’s Beach to Original Black Heirs (LAT)
- Previous Streetsblog Coverage: Supervisor’s Vote in 2021, Advocates Organize in 2020
- Groundbreaking held for new Metro joint development at 1st & Soto in Boyle Heights (The Source)
- Some Griffith Park Roads Closing to Cars (Eastsider)
- More on Council’s Motion to Ban Bike Repair/Storage/Sale on Sidewalks (LA Taco)
- Who Pays for Research on Carbon Capture? (LAT)
- Metro Says Public Prefers Rail Tunnel Through Sepulveda Pass (Mass Transit)
- Dems Likely to Sink Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday (Politico)
- More Fake News on Biden’s Bike Spill. (Associated Press)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.