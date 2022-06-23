Today’s Headlines

  • County Officials Unveil Plan to Return Bruce’s Beach to Original Black Heirs (LAT)
  • Groundbreaking held for new Metro joint development at 1st & Soto in Boyle Heights (The Source)
  • Some Griffith Park Roads Closing to Cars (Eastsider)
  • More on Council’s Motion to Ban Bike Repair/Storage/Sale on Sidewalks (LA Taco)
  • Who Pays for Research on Carbon Capture? (LAT)
  • Metro Says Public Prefers Rail Tunnel Through Sepulveda Pass (Mass Transit)
  • Dems Likely to Sink Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday (Politico)
  • More Fake News on Biden’s Bike Spill. (Associated Press)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.