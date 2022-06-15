Today’s Headlines
- City Council Votes to Outlaw Bikes in Public Spaces (Spectrum News, LAT)
- Shakeup in Council Races with New Ballot Count. Cedillo Out? (Daily News)
- Projects for 2028 Olympics Could Fuel a Transit Boom in LA (LA Times)
- Long Beach Unveils Plans for Projects with Former 710 Monies (LB Biz)
- Sheep Fire Now 35% Contained, Evacuations Continue (SGV Trib)
- Did California Learn Anything from Last Drought? (LAT)
- Groups Planning for Electric Air Taxis So Rich Can Skip Freeways (Pasadena Star-News)
- EIR for HSR Released from San Jose to San Francisco (Mass Transit)
- New FTA Deputy Director Going to Sell Her Car Now That She’s Back in a City (WaPo)
Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.