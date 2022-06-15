Today’s Headlines

  • City Council Votes to Outlaw Bikes in Public Spaces (Spectrum NewsLAT)
  • Shakeup in Council Races with New Ballot Count. Cedillo Out? (Daily News)
  • Projects for 2028 Olympics Could Fuel a Transit Boom in LA (LA Times)
  • Long Beach Unveils Plans for Projects with Former 710 Monies (LB Biz)
  • Sheep Fire Now 35% Contained, Evacuations Continue (SGV Trib)
  • Did California Learn Anything from Last Drought? (LAT)
  • Groups Planning for Electric Air Taxis So Rich Can Skip Freeways (Pasadena Star-News)
  • EIR for HSR Released from San Jose to San Francisco (Mass Transit)
  • New FTA Deputy Director Going to Sell Her Car Now That She’s Back in a City (WaPo)

Note: Joe is out for a couple of weeks on a well deserved trip with his family. Streetsblog will continue to be updated daily.