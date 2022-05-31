This Week In Livable Streets

West Hollywood bike tour, 405 Freeway, Metro public safety committee, and more:

– Metro is looking to keep widening the 405 Freeway. Metro is preparing its “I-405 Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan” in order to seek more money for 405 corridor projects, some of which include “enhancing capacity” – ie: more cars on the 405. Learn more about Metro’s plans (and tell Metro to just not) at one remaining virtual meeting at 12 noon. More information on Metro’s I-405 CMCP at The Source. Wednesday 6/1 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet from 5-7 p.m. to discuss and decide the future of Metro’s approach to transit policing. Details at meeting agenda or Metro event page.

– Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet from 5-7 p.m. to discuss and decide the future of Metro’s approach to transit policing. Details at meeting agenda or Metro event page. Wednesday 6/1 – The West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition will host a Tour De Parks bike ride starting 5:30 p.m. from Poinsettia Park at the corner of Willoughby and Fuller Avenues. Tour the city’s current pilot installations as part of the proposed Willoughby and Vista/Gardner Neighborhood Greenway. Event details at WeHo BC event page.

