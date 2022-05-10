Today’s Headlines
- Metro Hosting Torrance Green Line Extension Walk-Through Tomorrow (Easy Reader)
- Eric Brightwell Lives Car-Free In Silver Lake (VICE)
- Bus Shelter and Sidewalk Repair Contracts Decisions Tomorrow (@InvestinPlace Twitter)
- Families Displaced By Dodgers Stadium Demand Reparations (L.A. Taco)
- Alissa Walker: Uber Accepts Failure, Sort Of (Curbed)
- Task Force Issues 217 Tickets To Combat West Valley Street Racing (Daily News)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One, Injures Four In Crash In City Of Industry (SGV Tribune)
…Griffith Park Deadly DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Kills Person In Central Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
- Pasadena Buying Five Electric Trucks (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Approves $64M For South L.A. Affordable Housing Project (Urbanize)
- 231-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction In Hollywood (Urbanize)
- So Cal Air District Blames Feds For Polluted Air Here (LAT)
- Map: Most States Have Smaller Population Than L.A. County (Reddit)
- Former Stockton Mayor Plans To End California Poverty (Capital & Main)
