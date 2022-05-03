Today’s Headlines
- Metro Plans Florence Avenue Bus Lanes, Meeting Next Week (The Source)
- More On United To House L.A. Ballot Measure (LAist)
- Pasadena Council Approves N. 710 Freeway Stub Relinquishment Terms (Pasadena Now)
- Palmdale Includes Avenue R Improvements, Including New Bike Lanes (AV Times)
- LASD Deputy Shot Off Another Deputy’s Gang Tattoo, Received Promotion (KNOCK-LA)
- Carnage: Bicyclist Hit During Street Racing Takeover In Compton (CBS2, Biking in L.A.)
- Councilmember Gil Cedillo Redacts A Third Of His Calendar (KNOCK-LA)
- Metro Caves To Racist Nimbys, Scales Back BRT Plans For North Valley (@numble Twitter)
