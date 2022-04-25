Today’s Headlines

  • FTA Recognizes Antelope Valley Transit Agency For Climate Accomplishments (AV Times)
  • L.A./LB Has Worst Pollution In U.S. (Daily News)
  • Make Griffith Park Safer For Non-Drivers (LAT)
  • Metro Hosting Meetings On Vermont Transit Corridor Project (The Source, LAist)
  • Metro Requires Masks (The Source)
    …Foothill Transit Requires Masks (Footnotes)
    …LB Transit Requires Masks (LB Post)
  • Santa Monica Seeks Input On Parklet Program (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On 105 In El Segundo (Daily News)
    …Man Killed In Three-Car Crash On 105 In El Segundo (Daily News)
  • 130-Unit Affordable Housing Breaks Ground In Panorama City (Urbanize)
  • 8-Story 42-Apartment 36-Parking Space Mixed Use Planned At Beverly/Alvarado (Urbanize)
  • OCTA Hosting Webinar Meetings On 55 Freeway Widening
  • Climate Activists Protest Growing Port/Ship Pollution (LB Post)
  • More Record Temperatures For L.A. County (Daily News)

