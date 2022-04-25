Today’s Headlines
- FTA Recognizes Antelope Valley Transit Agency For Climate Accomplishments (AV Times)
- L.A./LB Has Worst Pollution In U.S. (Daily News)
- Make Griffith Park Safer For Non-Drivers (LAT)
- Metro Hosting Meetings On Vermont Transit Corridor Project (The Source, LAist)
- Metro Requires Masks (The Source)
…Foothill Transit Requires Masks (Footnotes)
…LB Transit Requires Masks (LB Post)
- Santa Monica Seeks Input On Parklet Program (SMDP)
- Carnage: Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On 105 In El Segundo (Daily News)
…Man Killed In Three-Car Crash On 105 In El Segundo (Daily News)
- 130-Unit Affordable Housing Breaks Ground In Panorama City (Urbanize)
- 8-Story 42-Apartment 36-Parking Space Mixed Use Planned At Beverly/Alvarado (Urbanize)
- OCTA Hosting Webinar Meetings On 55 Freeway Widening
- Climate Activists Protest Growing Port/Ship Pollution (LB Post)
- More Record Temperatures For L.A. County (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA