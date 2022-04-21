Today’s Headlines
- Murder Charge for Driver Who Killed Griffith Park Bicycle Rider (LA Times)
- Activists Say L.A. Is Barely Following Its Plan To Improve Streets. They Want Voters To Make Them (LAist)
- Sheriff Candidates Blast Villanueva with “Fiery Criticism” (CBSnews; full debate can be found here)
- Speaking of the Sheriff, tomorrow is the day he is being forced to testify about deputy gangs under oath (LAT)
- Still speaking of the Sheriff, KFI posted that truly awful crime montage video Villanueva threatened to release as part of his fearmongery saber-rattling at Metro because of course they did (Alissa Walker tweet). Rather than link to the abhorrent video, we will supply the supposed (and, ahem, highly unlikely) sentiments from an anonymous officer who reportedly told KFI that “he remembered years ago when the biggest concerns they had on the Metro was loud music and the occasional smoker.” We will also remind you that Sheriff candidates continue to complain that KFI is violating election and broadcasting rules by allowing Villanueva to continue with his weekly show.
- Unlivable conditions persist at South L.A. Chesapeake Apts., even after the City intervened (LAT)
- Harbor City Sweeps Lead to Confusion, Frustration (KNOCK-LA)
- It Should Soon Be Safer to Walk to School in Los Nietos Area (Whittier Daily News)
- Yet Another Pedestrian Killed on a Freeway, in El Cajon (Fox5)
- And Yet Another Mountain Lion Killed on a Freeway – this time the 405 (LAT)
- Metro Begins Testing Trains on Regional Connector (ABC7)
- San Fernando Valley Light Rail to Get Federal Funding (Railway Technology)
- All the Different Ways Planning Tries, and Fails, to Solve Congestion (Planetizen)
- Mayoral Candidates’ Takes on Climate (LA Times)
- Karen Bass interview on nonviolent solutions to crime, homelessness (KCRW)
- OC City of Costa Mesa Opens New Protected and Improved Bike Lanes
- SEPTA pairs Philly transit officers with social workers, part of a national trend towards alternative approaches to safety on transit (NPR)
- Riding a Bike Should Not Be this Dangerous (NYT)
