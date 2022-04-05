Today’s Headlines
- LAPD Often Delays Providing Medical Aid After Shooting People (LAT)
- Judge Orders Sheriff Villanueva To Testify In LASD Gangs Case (Daily News, AV Times)
- More On DTLA 7th Street Streetscape Project (Urbanize)
- More On Metrolink Restoring Service (LAT, ABC7)
- Downey Restaurants Seek To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent (Downey Patriot)
- Councilmember Raman Secures $1.7M For Homes For Unhoused Angelenos Along River (LAist)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Two Pedestrians In West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- E-Scooter Rider Injures Pedestrian In West Hollywood (WeHoVille)
- E-Scooter Rider Severely Injured, Not Allowed To Sue Bird (LAT)
- LAT Editorial: Oil-Funded Climate Research Is Problematic
- LAT Editorial: Give Mountain Lions Safe Streets
Calendar extra: Wednesday 4/6 – Tomorrow Councilmember Raman and LADOT will host a special launch event for the new Riverside Drive protected bicycle lanes. Short program begins at 8 a.m., followed by a community reception and group ride. Meet at the Mulholland Memorial Fountain at Riverside Drive and at Los Feliz Boulevard.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA