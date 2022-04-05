Today’s Headlines

Calendar extra: Wednesday 4/6 – Tomorrow Councilmember Raman and LADOT will host a special launch event for the new Riverside Drive protected bicycle lanes. Short program begins at 8 a.m., followed by a community reception and group ride. Meet at the Mulholland Memorial Fountain at Riverside Drive and at Los Feliz Boulevard.

