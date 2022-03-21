This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Valley Transportation Town Hall, a Street Food Vending Coalition Call, the Tour de Watts, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Thursday 3/24 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and decide various items. Agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage.

– The full Metro board will meet to discuss and decide various items. Agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting webpage. Thursday 3/24 – Tune in to the California Street Vendor Campaign’s informative session on S.B. 972 – the state senate bill that aims to make it substantially easier for street food vendors to get their permits and which would modernize the codes that govern food (and which were written with larger operations like food trucks and restaurants in mind). The Coalition Call begins at 9 a.m. Follow this link to register and get more information.

Tune in to the California Street Vendor Campaign’s informative session on S.B. 972 – the state senate bill that aims to make it substantially easier for street food vendors to get their permits and which would modernize the codes that govern food (and which were written with larger operations like food trucks and restaurants in mind). The Coalition Call begins at 9 a.m. Follow this link to register and get more information. Thursday 3/24 – California Assembly Democrats will host a virtual Transportation Town Hall, featuring Assemblymember Laura Friedman, L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, and LADOT GM Seleta Reynolds from 6-7:30 p.m. Tune in to learn about major, transformative transportation projects happening in the San Fernando Valley – including Metro rail and Bus Rapid Transit, L.A. River paths, and more. Pre-register, including submitting questions, via Zoom. Live video via YouTube.

– California Assembly Democrats will host a virtual Transportation Town Hall, featuring Assemblymember Laura Friedman, L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, and LADOT GM Seleta Reynolds from 6-7:30 p.m. Tune in to learn about major, transformative transportation projects happening in the San Fernando Valley – including Metro rail and Bus Rapid Transit, L.A. River paths, and more. Pre-register, including submitting questions, via Zoom. Live video via YouTube. Saturday 3/26 – The Los Ryderz and East Side Riders Bike Clubs will be hosting the 11th annual Tour de Watts . Meet up at 2111 W. Compton Boulevard in Compton at 10 a.m. Be ready to roll out at 11 a.m.

– The Los Ryderz and East Side Riders Bike Clubs will be hosting the 11th annual . Meet up at 2111 W. Compton Boulevard in Compton at 10 a.m. Saturday 3/26 – Los Angeles Ecovillage Institute will host a free in-person workshop featuring guest speakers: Jimmy Lizama from Re:Ciclos/Relámpago Wheelery and organizers from Healthy Streets L.A.Come learn about transportation/mobility justice issues, ways you can save energy and save money and more. Details at LAEVI Instagram. RSVP via Eventbrite.

– Los Angeles Ecovillage Institute will host a free in-person workshop featuring guest speakers: Jimmy Lizama from Re:Ciclos/Relámpago Wheelery and organizers from Healthy Streets L.A.Come learn about transportation/mobility justice issues, ways you can save energy and save money and more. Details at LAEVI Instagram. RSVP via Eventbrite. Next week Monday 3/28 – Streets For All invites you to a mobility debate between the candidates running for Los Angeles City Council District 11. Participants include Erin Darling, Greg Good, Mike Newhouse, Traci Park, and Allison Holdorff Polhill. They’ll discuss why their transportation vision is the right one for the future of Los Angeles. The debate begins at 5:30 p.m. Follow this link to register and get Zoom viewing information.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org