Today’s Headline

A Brief History Of Public Transit In So. Cal. (KCET)

Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Perris Middle School Injuring Eight People (LAT)

…Chatsworth DUI Driver Apprehended After Injuring Three People (Daily News)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Freeway Crash In Long Beach (LB Post)

…DTLA Hit-and-Run Victim Reunited With Dog (LAT)

CHP Arrests 120mph Street Racers In Santa Clarita (SCV Signal)

64-Unit Supportive Housing Well Underway By Crenshaw Line (Urbanize)

344-Apartment Complex Taking Shape By Duarte Station (Urbanize)

More On Taylor Yard Bridge Opening (Urbanize)

CPUC Interview: Is CA Doing Enough On Climate? (LAT)

New Proposal: Instead Of Gas Tax Pause, $400 Back To Each Taxpayer (LAT)

