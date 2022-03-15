Today’s Headlines
- …Metro’s Budget Tripled While Transit Service Tanked (Investing in Place)
…The Metro Bus Operator Crisis (Investing in Place)
- Some Whittier Businesses Against Closing Street To Cars (Whittier Daily News)
- Carnage: Pedestrian Killed In Crash At Venice/Lincoln (@runloganrun Twitter)
…Wrong-Way Driver Crash Kills Two People On 15 Freeway In Ontario (Daily Bulletin)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
…Driver Crashed and Took Down PCH Power Line In Malibu (Malibu Times)
- Sixth Street Viaduct Construction Hitting Home Stretch (Urbanize)
- Montebello Reorganizing Its Bus Network (@keegan_tweets Twitter)
- Pasadena Approves Contract For Union Protected Bikeway Installation (Pasadena Now)
- 46-Unit Oatsie’s Place Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In Van Nuys (Urbanize)
- 233-Apartment 529-Parking Space Development Proposed By Sierra Madre Station (Urbanize)
- All Kids Bike Program Teaches Bicycling In Atwater Schools (Eastsider)
- Ride-Hail Companies Add Gas Prices Surcharge (LAT, L.A. Magazine)
- More On Elysian Valley Bridge Opening (Eastsider, LAist)
