This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee meetings, Eastside Extension, Forbidden City, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

and – Metro is hosting the last two of four virtual community meetings on its Eastside L (Gold) Line extension and possible phased project construction. – Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, and Los Nietos meeting, from 6-7:30 p.m. – Whittier meeting, from 6-7:30 p.m. Zoom links, Spanish/English dial-in numbers, in-person tech van locations, and more at The Source. Sunday 3/20 – Abundant Housing L.A. will host Forbidden City – a free two-hour guided walking tour of L.A.’s housing history and classic apartment types. Meet at 10 a.m. at 5500 Sunset Boulevard (in front of the Target on Sunset and Western) – near the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station. Details and RSVP via eventbrite.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org