Ghost Train Podcast Explores Denver’s Troubled Rail Expansion, with Lessons for Other Locales

Ghost Train podcast logo via CPR
Ghost Train podcast logo via CPR

Colorado Public Radio recently published its four-part Ghost Train podcast series, billed as “the story of how one polluted, traffic-choked city went all in on trains, and what happened when that plan jumped the track.” By Nate Minor, Ghost Train is a deep dive into Denver’s recent multi-billion rail expansion, which fell short both on growing ridership and building out a network.

Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) added an initial contemporary rail line in 1994. In 1997, the agency tried to pass a ballot measure for more rail. That initial ballot measure did not pass.

RTD then cobbled together funding to build a couple new rail lines, as a sort of proof of concept, then went back to the voters. In 2004, Denver and the surrounding communities passed the FasTracks ballot measure. FasTracks allowed RTD to issue nearly $3.5 billion in bonds, of which RTD has used about $3.2 billion. To pass FasTracks, RTD catered to suburban voters. New rail lines included giant park-and-ride garages, aiming to get suburbanites into downtown.

FasTracks over-promised. Though RTD delivered rail expansion –  25 miles of light rail, 53 miles of commuter rail, new bus rapid transit (BRT), and a revamped Union Station – project costs were greater than anticipated. Approved funding ended up not being enough to complete some planned suburban rail, resulting in disgruntled voters complaining that RTD had taken their taxes, without delivering promised benefits.

Denver Union Station - photo by Xnatedawgx via Wikimedia
Denver Union Station – photo by Xnatedawgx via Wikimedia

RTD took on a lot of debt during its rail-building push. Now, the fiscally-struggling agency is paring back planned rail expansion, while looking toward less costly projects that benefit core riders: bus-only lanes and bus system reorganization.

Though many people ride transit in Denver, ridership growth lagged behind population growth. Suburban stations didn’t do enough to change car-centric suburban land-use surrounding them.

The Denver story has a lot of parallels with Los Angeles – a similarly car-centric western city plagued by pollution and congestion. L.A. County has passed several tax measures to fund transportation, and hasn’t quite seen the transit ridership gains that were anticipated.

Initial FasTracks implementation took place under the leadership of RTD CEO Phil Washington, who was later recruited to run L.A. County Metro. Washington served as Metro CEO from 2015 to 2020, overseeing the passage of Metro’s Measure M sales tax and a half decade worth of rail and freeway construction. Starting in the 1990s, and very much continuing today, Metro has opened more than 100 miles of new rail and BRT lines – which have included many of those relatively-suburban park-and-ride facilities. Metro ridership is still largely dependent on an under-resourced bus system, with billions in rail expansion (weighted down by billions for highway expansion) not making a dent in transit’s modal share.

RTD and L.A. Metro have difficult politics to negotiate. With their region’s voters and wealth (and agencies’ boards of directors) skewing suburban, ballot measures end up padded with transit lines (and in L.A., freeway expansions) that don’t necessarily make the most sense for equity, climate, and overall livability.

Listen to Ghost Train wherever you listen to podcasts.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Denver’s East Corridor Rail Line: Colorado’s Airport Train to Leave Crenshaw-to-Near-LAX Project in its Prairie Dust

By Roger Rudick |
(Everyone remembers Roger Rudick, right? Good. – DN) A half-mile from the front entrance of Denver International Airport, two prairie dogs popped up from their dusty burrows. They saw concrete ties, rails, and construction equipment for the East Corridor Rail Line, a commuter train project that will provide a one-seat ride from Denver’s Union Station […]

Move L.A. Interviews Incoming Metro CEO Phil Washington

By Gloria Ohland |
Metro’s new CEO Phil Washington just started work this past Monday May 11. Below is a recent Phil Washington interview conducted by Gloria Ohland, who serves as Policy and Communications Director for Move L.A. At Move L.A.’s 7th Annual Transportation Conversation L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti talked at some length about L.A.’s transformation into an example […]

Metro Board Unanimously Votes To Hire New CEO Phil Washington

By Joe Linton |
This morning, the Metro board of directors voted unanimously to hire Phillip A. Washington as the agency’s new CEO. For the past six years, Phil Washington was General Manager and CEO of the Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD.) Metro’s board established quorum, then entered a closed session to discuss the CEO personnel matter. The board […]

Phil Washington’s Metro Re-Org Imports Denver Leadership

By Joe Linton |
In a July 23 memo [PDF] to Metro staff, new CEO Phil Washington outlined his initial foray into Metro restructuring, including leadership changes at many key posts. In May, Washington left his post as head of Denver RTD to lead Metro. Washington now brings former Denver colleagues to staff three high-level Metro leadership positions. The […]