Today’s Headlines
- Communities By Ports Suffer From Polluted Air (LAist)
…LB Port Updating Master Plan (LB Post)
- Urbanize Looks At NoHo Station Joint Development Proposal
- Long Beach Continues To Build Bike Networks (LB Business Journal)
- Foothill L Line Construction Allows Freight Trains To Resume (SGV Tribune)
- Little Tokyo Affordable Housing Receives $30M State Grant (Urbanize)
- Destination Crenshaw Receives $29M Grant (Downtown News)
- Carnage: Long Beach Cyclist Recovering From Hit-and-Run Car Crash (LB Post)
- $5K Reward To Find Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Cyclist In Echo Park (Biking in L.A., Eastsider)
- Santa Clarita Driver Crashes Into Light Pole Taking Out Power For Thousands (SC Signal)
- How To Take Transit To Inglewood Stadium (LAist)
…How To Park For the Super Bowl (LAist)
- How Oil Lobbyist Influence CA Legislators And Regulators (Captial & Main)
- Bruce’s Beach An Outlier For Reparations For Black Americans (LAT)
