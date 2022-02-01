Today’s Headlines
- Metro Purple Line Extension 2 Tunnels Reach Downtown Beverly Hills (The Source)
- Sepulveda Corridor Transit Scoping Comments Due February 11 (The Source)
- So Cal High-Speed Rail Projects Moving Forward (Urbanize)
- Judge Rules Santa Monica Can Tear Down Parking Structure To Build Affordable Housing (Courthouse News)
- 5-Story 40-Unit Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In NoHo (Urbanize)
- Metro NoHo Station Redevelopment Presentation Posted (@numble Twitter)
…where are the bikeways??
- Carnage: Motorcycle Officer Strikes, Kills Cyclist In Azusa (SGV Tribune, Biking in L.A.)
…Lake View Terrace Wrong Way Driver Injures Four People (Daily News)
…Monterey Park Hit-and-Run Van Driver Sought By Police (SGV Tribune)
- Tesla Recall: Robo-Drive Programmed To Blow Stop Signs (Daily News)
