Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Keeps Breaking COVID Records: 46,000 New Cases In One Day (LAT, LAist)

2021 Traffic Deaths Show L.A. Failure On Vision Zero (LAT)

Metro Returning To Bus Fare Collection Today (LAist, LAT)

Caltrans Opens New $21 Million 91 Freeway Lane Between Corona And Anaheim Hills (Daily Bulletin)

Metrolink Train Slams Into Downed Airplane On Tracks In Pacoima (LAT, Daily News)

Carnage: Vigil For 13-Year-Old Killed In Norwalk Car Crash (Whittier DN)

CA Central Valley’s City Of Huron Pioneering Electric Car Sharing (LAT)

