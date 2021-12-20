Today’s Headlines
- Omnicron COIVD Spreading Through CA and L.A. – What You Need To Know (LAist, LAT)
…How COVID Could Impact Holiday Plans (LAist, LAT)
- LAT Editorial: How L.A. Can Reduce Emissions Quickly
- Parking Tickets Are Back (LAT)
- Ports Receive Battery Electric Truck (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. County Amends Bruce’s Beach Deed (Daily Breeze)
- Street Vendors Being Harrassed Outside L.A. City College Swap Meet (LAist)
- Pasadena Gas Station Spills 1,300 Gallons Of Fuel (LAT, SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Woodland Hills Crash (Daily News)
…By Magic Mountain Parkway 5-Vehicle 5 Freeway Crash Sends People To Hospital (SC Signal)
- CA Freeway Clean-Up Initiative Improved Trashed Vacant Area Along 110 In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- 5-Story 20-Unit Builidng Planned In Filipinotown, Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)
