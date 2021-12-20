Today’s Headlines

  • Omnicron COIVD Spreading Through CA and L.A. – What You Need To Know (LAist, LAT)
    …How COVID Could Impact Holiday Plans (LAist, LAT)
  • LAT Editorial: How L.A. Can Reduce Emissions Quickly
  • Parking Tickets Are Back (LAT)
  • Ports Receive Battery Electric Truck (Daily Breeze)
  • L.A. County Amends Bruce’s Beach Deed (Daily Breeze)
  • Street Vendors Being Harrassed Outside L.A. City College Swap Meet (LAist)
  • Pasadena Gas Station Spills 1,300 Gallons Of Fuel (LAT, SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Woodland Hills Crash (Daily News)
    …By Magic Mountain Parkway 5-Vehicle 5 Freeway Crash Sends People To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • CA Freeway Clean-Up Initiative Improved Trashed Vacant Area Along 110 In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • 5-Story 20-Unit Builidng Planned In Filipinotown, Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)

