Today’s Headlines
- Delta And Omicron COVID Are Surging (LAT)
- Crenshaw/Expo TOD Clears Planning Commission (Urbanize)
- New Pedestrian Plaza Opens Next To Venice Boardwalk (Urbanize)
- How Gentrification Is Affecting Health of Black and Brown Angelenos (Capital & Main)
- Coalition For Unhoused Seeks Tax On Property Sales Over $5M (Daily News)
- How Red Light Enforcement Cameras Work (Daily News)
- Are More Drivers Angry and Aggressive These Days? (LAT)
- Climate Change Is Wreaking Havoc In the Artic And Beyond (LAT)
- Metro Service Changes Take Effect This Sunday (The Source)
