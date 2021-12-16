Six SGV Projects Awarded $20 million in State Parks Grants, to Bring New and Expanded Parks to the Area

Three San Gabriel Valley cities and one unincorporated area were awarded $20.8 million to go toward parks projects.

The funding comes from California State Parks, which announced last week $548.3 million in grant funding to deliver new parks to more than 100 communities as part of the Newsom Administration’s “Outdoor Access for All” imitative. The funding came from multiple sources, including $153 million approved by the Legislature in the 2021-’22 state budget and $395.3 from Proposition 68.

Alhambra, Baldwin Park, Covina and unincorporated West Puente Valley received money for creating new parks, expansion of currently existing parks, and renovation. In October 2020, Alhambra hosted community meetings and disseminated a survey to gather feedback for this park funding.

Here are details of the SGV projects:

Alhambra

Story Park Renovation ($850,000)

Located at Story Park on North Chapel and East Woodward Avenues, this project will convert the closed recreational pool into a new open space and natural area, and picnic area with shade structures, walking paths, and lighting and landscaping throughout the park. The playground will be updated with new inclusive equipment, and a parking lot drop-off/pick-up area with shade structure and lighting.

Burke Heritage Park Renovation ($250,000 )

Burke Heritage Park is located on Alhambra Road and North Bushnell Avenue and shares space with the Alhambra Historical Society Museum. The project would add to the mostly open lawn space a new inclusive and shaded playground with lighting, open lawn area, perimeter walking/jogging loop, picnic areas with shade structures, and lighting and landscaping throughout the park.

Baldwin Park

Big Dalton Wash Trail and New Pocket Parks ($3,285,000)

The new Big Dalton Wash Trail Greening Project will add a contiguous bike trail with lighting and four pocket parks on Northern Garvey Avenue, Southern Garvey Avenue, Dalewood Street, and Francisquito Avenue along the trail system. The project includes a new pollinator garden, playground with two shade structures, picnic areas throughout each park with shade structures, three exercise stations, public art at each park and along the trail, pathways, signage, landscaping, and ornamental fencing.

Last year, the city was awarded $2.5 million – from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program funded by Proposition 68 – for the 2.8-mile Big Dalton Wash multi-use path, which is planned to extend from Central Avenue to Baldwin Park Boulevard.

Barnes Park Expansion Project ($3,090,000)

The expansion of the 2.6-acre park Barnes Park will look to acquire approximately 0.18 acres of land. The expansion will also install a new playground with shade structures, two basketball courts, one futsal court/mini-pitch soccer field, individual picnic areas, public artwork, parking lot, ornamental safety fencing, and lighting and landscaping throughout the park.

Covina: New Recreation Village Park Phase 1 ($4,845,229)

The Recreation Village Park would renovate a former fruit packing warehouse into a new indoor recreation and sports complex. The area will also add a new pocket garden park, dog park, outdoor rock climbing area, each featured with dedicated lighting. A historical/cultural memorial mural wall, gateway arch, and directional signage and landscaping are also proposed throughout the park.

County of Los Angeles, Parks: San Gabriel Valley Aquatic Center ($8,500,000)

The San Gabriel Valley Aquatic Center is planned to be installed adjacent to the Allen J Martin Park in the unincorporated community of West Puente Valley. The project, located at 635 N. California Avenue, would add an Olympic-sized swimming pool, practice/recreation pool, aquatic center building, natural playground area, walking loop, pollinator garden, outdoor amphitheater, civic art plaza, shade structure for picnics/gathering, and parking lot.

For a full list of awardees, click here. More information about the state program and its awardees, go to the California State Parks website.

SBLA San Gabriel Valley coverage, including this article and SGV Connect, is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

