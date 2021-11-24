Today’s Headlines
- Foothill Gold Line Backers Eye State Surplus Funds (Daily Bulletin)
- Metro Announces December 19 Service Changes (The Source)
- L.A. Plans To Eminent Domain Northvale Expo Bike Path Easements (@JonLAWeiss Twitter)
- Man Arrested For Assault On AVTA Bus In Palmdale (AV Times)
- Carnage: One Person Killed In Head-On Crash West Of Aguanga (Daily Bulletin)
- L.A.’s Streak Of Gas Price Increases Ends (AV Times)
- Thanksgiving Traffic Jams Are Back (LAT)
Streetsblog L.A. wishes you a happy Thanksgiving – the SBLA team will be off tomorrow and Friday
