Today’s Headlines

Funding Shortfall Could Delay Eastside Extension Reaching Whittier (Whittier Daily News)

Metro Motion Would Require Transit Police To Be Vaccinated (LB Post)

Pension Law Dispute Puts Transit Funds In Jeopardy (LAT)

Culver City Bus And Bike Lanes Open Tomorrow (Urbanize)

Beverly Hills Has Its First Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)

Details On Metro December Service Changes (mybus.metro)

6-Story, 42-Home Supportive Housing Complex Near Completion In Pico-Union (Urbanize)

2-story, 151 Family Apartment Affordable Complex Breaks Ground In Palmdale (AV Times)

South L.A. Redistricting Battle Over Expo/USC (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA