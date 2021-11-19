Today’s Headlines
- Funding Shortfall Could Delay Eastside Extension Reaching Whittier (Whittier Daily News)
- Metro Motion Would Require Transit Police To Be Vaccinated (LB Post)
- Pension Law Dispute Puts Transit Funds In Jeopardy (LAT)
- Culver City Bus And Bike Lanes Open Tomorrow (Urbanize)
- Beverly Hills Has Its First Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)
- Details On Metro December Service Changes (mybus.metro)
- 6-Story, 42-Home Supportive Housing Complex Near Completion In Pico-Union (Urbanize)
- 2-story, 151 Family Apartment Affordable Complex Breaks Ground In Palmdale (AV Times)
- South L.A. Redistricting Battle Over Expo/USC (LAist)
