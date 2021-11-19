Today’s Headlines

  • Funding Shortfall Could Delay Eastside Extension Reaching Whittier (Whittier Daily News)
  • Metro Motion Would Require Transit Police To Be Vaccinated (LB Post)
  • Pension Law Dispute Puts Transit Funds In Jeopardy (LAT)
  • Culver City Bus And Bike Lanes Open Tomorrow (Urbanize)
  • Beverly Hills Has Its First Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)
  • Details On Metro December Service Changes (mybus.metro)
  • 6-Story, 42-Home Supportive Housing Complex Near Completion In Pico-Union (Urbanize)
  • 2-story, 151 Family Apartment Affordable Complex Breaks Ground In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • South L.A. Redistricting Battle Over Expo/USC (LAist)

