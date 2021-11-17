Today’s Headlines

County Moves To Decriminalize Sidewalk Bicycling (LAT)

ACT-LA Urges Metro Not To Extend Problematic Transit Policing

County Moves To Expand Street Vending (Daily News)

Inglewood Peoplemover Construction Pushed Back To 2024 (Urbanize)

San Diego To Pay $24 Million In Driver vs. Cyclist Crash (LAT)

Metro Contractor Ordered To Pay $32 Million In Deadly Bus vs. Cyclist Redondo Beach Crash (MyNewsLA)

Carnage: Santa Monica Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into and Kills Man (SMDP)

Final Environmental Report Available For Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Service Upgrades (The Source)

Metro Hosting Pop-Up Events To Enroll Low-Income Riders In LIFE Discount Program (The Source)

