Today’s Headlines

  • Redistricting Panel Approves Recommended L.A. City Maps (LAT)
  • The SUV Arms Race (Michael Schneider Medium)
  • Metro’s DTLA Turnback Project Facing Cost Increase Hurdles (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)
  • Enviros Push San Diego Climate Planning (LAT)
  • Carnage: Person Dead In Monterey Park Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
    …Deadly Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced To 7-9 Months (LAT)
  • 101 Freeway Closed This Weekend For 6th Street Bridge Construction (LAT, Eastsider)

