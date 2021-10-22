Today’s Headlines

Redistricting Panel Approves Recommended L.A. City Maps (LAT)

The SUV Arms Race (Michael Schneider Medium)

Metro’s DTLA Turnback Project Facing Cost Increase Hurdles (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)

Enviros Push San Diego Climate Planning (LAT)

Carnage: Person Dead In Monterey Park Car Crash (SGV Tribune)

…Deadly Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced To 7-9 Months (LAT)

101 Freeway Closed This Weekend For 6th Street Bridge Construction (LAT, Eastsider)

