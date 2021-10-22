Today’s Headlines
- Redistricting Panel Approves Recommended L.A. City Maps (LAT)
- The SUV Arms Race (Michael Schneider Medium)
- Metro’s DTLA Turnback Project Facing Cost Increase Hurdles (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)
- Enviros Push San Diego Climate Planning (LAT)
- Carnage: Person Dead In Monterey Park Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Deadly Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced To 7-9 Months (LAT)
- 101 Freeway Closed This Weekend For 6th Street Bridge Construction (LAT, Eastsider)
