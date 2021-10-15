Today’s Headlines
- More On Metro G Line Electric Buses (Urbanize)
- L.A. Podcast Explains Ridley-Thomas Indictment Blow-by-Blow
…That’s Three Indictments In Two Years For Sitting And Former Councilmembers (LAist)
- 70,000 Californians Have Died From COVID-19 (LAT)
…Union Says 95 Percent Of Teachers Vaccinated (LAT)
- New Bike Lanes On Channel Road In Palisades (@MikeBoninLA Twitter)
- City Council Approves Expo/Crenshaw Crenshaw Crossing TOD (Urbanize)
- How Manhattan Beach Stole Bruce’s Beach (LAist)
…County Fire Chief Daryl Osby On Historic Restoration Of Bruce’s Beach (Sentinel)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures E-Scooterist In South L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Looks To Address Tree Canopy Equity (L.A. Magazine)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA