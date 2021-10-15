Today’s Headlines

  • More On Metro G Line Electric Buses (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Podcast Explains Ridley-Thomas Indictment Blow-by-Blow
    …That’s Three Indictments In Two Years For Sitting And Former Councilmembers (LAist)
  • 70,000 Californians Have Died From COVID-19 (LAT)
    …Union Says 95 Percent Of Teachers Vaccinated (LAT)
  • New Bike Lanes On Channel Road In Palisades (@MikeBoninLA Twitter)
  • City Council Approves Expo/Crenshaw Crenshaw Crossing TOD (Urbanize)
  • How Manhattan Beach Stole Bruce’s Beach (LAist)
    …County Fire Chief Daryl Osby On Historic Restoration Of Bruce’s Beach (Sentinel)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures E-Scooterist In South L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. Looks To Address Tree Canopy Equity (L.A. Magazine)

