SGV Connect 85 – Foothill Transit Forward

This week’s SGV Connect features an interview with Felicia Friesema with Foothill Transit.

The focus of our interview is mostly on the Foothill Transit Forward although there is a lengthy aside in the middle about the ways in which public comment has changed and improved during the pandemic and what steps agencies can take to continue to improve the general public’s access to decision makers in and out of the boardroom.

Foothill Transit Forward is a study that will evaluate all aspects of the Foothill Transit system and determine where improvements can be made to create a more effective, efficient, equitable, and sustainable service.

