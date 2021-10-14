Today’s Headlines
- Councilmember Ridley-Thomas And Ex-USC Dean Indicted For Bribery (LAT, Daily News, L.A. Magazine, LAist, Biking in L.A.)
- Metro To Resume Bus Fare Collection On January 10, Initially At Half-Price (The Source)
- Metro’s The Source Announces G Line Bus Electrification
- Street Vendors Rally Against Criminalization (La Opinión)
- Whittier Approves Housing Plan, Despite Air And Traffic Concerns (Whittier Daily News)
- Santa Monica Approves Housing Plan (SMDP)
- Council Approves Money For Affordable And Supportive Housing In Mid-City And Lincoln Heights (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Crash On 170 Freeway In Sun Valley (Daily News)
…Two Killed In Vineland Crash (Daily News)
- Global Warming Has Climate Consequences For Most Of L.A. (LAist)
- Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Have Legalized “Jaywalking” (LAist)
Get Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA