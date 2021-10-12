Today’s Headlines

Metro Wants Riders’ Patience For Canceled Bus Trips (The Source)

L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies Disproportionately Stop, Search, And Handcuff Blacks In The Antelope Valley (LAist)

Newsom Signs Bill Making Slow Streets Easier (LAist)

CicLAvia Returns To Central L.A. (Spectrum News 1)

L.A. Study Looks To Extend River Bike Path West Of Sepulveda Basin (Urbanize)

17-Story Office Tower ‘Wrapper’ Nears Completion At La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)

How To Walk To Dodgers Stadium (LAist)

