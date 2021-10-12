This Week In Livable Streets

Happy Hour with Gleam Davis, Better Buses, L.A. redistricting, Santa Monica Open Main Street, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Tuesday 10/12 and ongoing – As part of its Better Buses for L.A. campaign, Investing in Place is looking for volunteers to ride at least one Metro bus route during Fall 2021 and record your observations. Volunteers can learn about the campaign at Zoom meetings each Tuesday this month – including today at 5 p.m. Meeting not required to complete bus route surveys. Details at Investing in Place post – or email aziz[at]investinginplace.org.

Wednesday 10/13 – Streets for All will host a virtual happy hour with Santa Monica City Councilmember Gleam Davis from 5-6 p.m. Event details at Streets for All event page, RSVP for Zoom link.

Wednesday 10/13 and Saturday 10/16 – The city council redistricting process continues this week with public meetings featuring brief presentations and then opportunities for public comment. Visit the redistricting website for schedules, the draft map, and details for how to tune in. Wednesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m.; Saturday's begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10/16-17 – The city of Santa Monica is hosting the last, for now, in a series of two-day car-free streets events on Main Street. This weekend's is called the 'Howl-O-Ween' edition; it features a pumpkin patch, costume contest for pets, outdoor movie, live music, free fitness classes, and more. The two-block Open Main Street event takes place between Hill Street and Kinney Street. This weekend's event includes fitness classes, live music, kids corner, and more. For event details, see city's event webpage.

