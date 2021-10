Today’s Headlines

CicLAvia Returns To Heart Of L.A. This Sunday

Cargo Ship Congestion Brings Polluted Air To So. Cal (Grist)

LAPD Fireworks Detonation Damage Costs Top $1.2M And Climbing (LAT)

Youth Climate Demonstrations At L.A. City Hall (Downtown News)

LAT Again Sees Cost Overruns As Threat To CA High-Speed Rail

Rancho Palos Verdes Won’t Shuttle To Nature Park (Daily Breeze)

Manhattan Beach Trims Dining Areas To Add Back Parking (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Fatal North Hills Hit-and-Run (Daily News)

…Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Fatal Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)

Homeboy Industries Plans 5-Story 157-Units Affordable Housing In Chinatown (Urbanize)

Streetsblog will be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day – back on Tuesday

