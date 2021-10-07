Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Approves Sweeping Vax Mandate (LAist)
- Long Beach Downgrades Planned Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)
- Why Are Auto-Pilot Teslas Slamming Into Stopped Vehicles? (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
- Pasadena Celebrates Walk/Bike To School Day (SGV Tribune)
- Santa Fe Springs Approves $8.4M For 139-Unit Affordable Housing Development (Whittier Daily News)
…could offset dozens of SFS homes Metro planning to demolish to widen 5 and 605 Freeways
- Oil Spill Shows Magic And Fragility Of CA Coast (LAT)
- Agoura Hills 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing To Break Ground in 2022 (VC Star)
- Climate Change Is Super-Charging CA Heat Waves (LAT)
- USC Researchers Tie Air Pollution To Alzheimer’s (Daily Breeze)
- The Dangers Of “Jaywalking” In California (LAT)
