  • L.A. Far From Making Families Whole Harmed By LAPD Fireworks Blast (LAT)
  • Metro Complains Race And Equity Are Preventing Freeway Widening (SBLA Twitter)
  • Inglewood PeopleMover Will Connect To Clippers Arena (2UrbanGirls)
  • Monrovia Settles GoMonrovia Lyft Lawsuit, Will Provide Wheelchair Accessible Transpo (SGV Tribune)
  • Man Found Fatally Stabbed On Bus In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: $50K Reward Given In North Hills Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily News)
  • 8-Story 101-Apartment Mixed-Use Planned By Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story 130-Apartment Building Under Construction By USC (Urbanize)
  • K-Town Shriners Hospital To Be Repurposed As Senior Housing And Medical Offices (Urbanize)
  • Representative Katie Porter Opinion: Congress Should Cut Oil Industry Subsidies (LAT)

