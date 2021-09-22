Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Far From Making Families Whole Harmed By LAPD Fireworks Blast (LAT)
- Metro Complains Race And Equity Are Preventing Freeway Widening (SBLA Twitter)
- Inglewood PeopleMover Will Connect To Clippers Arena (2UrbanGirls)
- Monrovia Settles GoMonrovia Lyft Lawsuit, Will Provide Wheelchair Accessible Transpo (SGV Tribune)
- Man Found Fatally Stabbed On Bus In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: $50K Reward Given In North Hills Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily News)
- 8-Story 101-Apartment Mixed-Use Planned By Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 130-Apartment Building Under Construction By USC (Urbanize)
- K-Town Shriners Hospital To Be Repurposed As Senior Housing And Medical Offices (Urbanize)
- Representative Katie Porter Opinion: Congress Should Cut Oil Industry Subsidies (LAT)
