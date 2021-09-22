Today’s Headlines

L.A. Far From Making Families Whole Harmed By LAPD Fireworks Blast (LAT)

Metro Complains Race And Equity Are Preventing Freeway Widening (SBLA Twitter)

Inglewood PeopleMover Will Connect To Clippers Arena (2UrbanGirls)

Monrovia Settles GoMonrovia Lyft Lawsuit, Will Provide Wheelchair Accessible Transpo (SGV Tribune)

Man Found Fatally Stabbed On Bus In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: $50K Reward Given In North Hills Hit-and-Run Crash (Daily News)

8-Story 101-Apartment Mixed-Use Planned By Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)

6-Story 130-Apartment Building Under Construction By USC (Urbanize)

K-Town Shriners Hospital To Be Repurposed As Senior Housing And Medical Offices (Urbanize)

Representative Katie Porter Opinion: Congress Should Cut Oil Industry Subsidies (LAT)

