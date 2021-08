Today’s Headlines

L.A.’s Troubling Rise In Kids Getting COVID (LAist)

…L.A. County Employees Must Vaccinate By October (LAist) CicLAvia Could Be Coming To Beverly Hills Next Year (Biking in L.A.)

County Plans New Bikeway Through Whittier Narrows (Urbanize)

Santa Monica Planning Revamp Of Third Street Promenade (Urbanize)

Carnage: Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In West LB (Long Beach Post)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Backing Up Kills South L.A. Pedestrian (@koreatownlife Instagram) Senators Struggle To Amend And Finish Infrastructure Bill (LAT)

