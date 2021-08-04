Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Considering Vaccine Mandate For Staff (LAist)
- Metrolink Planning For Upgrades To Antelope Valley And Ventura Lines (Urbanize)
- Metro Greenlights Work On Sepulveda Transit Private Proposals (Daily News, The Source)
- Norwalk Approves Fareless Transit For Students (Wave)
- Metro Begins Scoping Process For 405 Freeway ExpressLanes (The Source)
- Councilmember Rodriguez Calls For Street Design To Halt Racing (Daily News)
- Carnage: Biking in L.A. On So Cal Hit-and-Run Epidemics
- Pedestrian Sues L.A. After Being Struck By A Car On A Street Where Tents Block Sidewalk (LAT)
- Plans For Boyle Heights Pocket Park Near Soto Station (Urbanize)
- Historic Filipinotown Affordable Housing Tops Out (Urbanize)
