Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Considering Vaccine Mandate For Staff (LAist)

Metrolink Planning For Upgrades To Antelope Valley And Ventura Lines (Urbanize)

Metro Greenlights Work On Sepulveda Transit Private Proposals (Daily News, The Source)

Norwalk Approves Fareless Transit For Students (Wave)

Metro Begins Scoping Process For 405 Freeway ExpressLanes (The Source)

Councilmember Rodriguez Calls For Street Design To Halt Racing (Daily News)

Carnage: Biking in L.A. On So Cal Hit-and-Run Epidemics

Pedestrian Sues L.A. After Being Struck By A Car On A Street Where Tents Block Sidewalk (LAT)

Plans For Boyle Heights Pocket Park Near Soto Station (Urbanize)

Historic Filipinotown Affordable Housing Tops Out (Urbanize)

