This Week In Livable Streets
Sunland Tujunga Forward, new Sylmar DASH, WeHo billboards, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 8/1 – The city of L.A. Department of Transportation has introduced new DASH Service in Sylmar. Details at LADOT Transit, including live route map.
- Deadline for comments on Wednesday 8/6 – The city of West Hollywood is taking input on planned large-scale digital billboards at 659 N. Robertson Boulevard. For more information, see alert flier and WeHo city notice.
- Saturday 8/7 – Walk ‘n Rollers and Sunland-Tujunga Forward will host ST SmART: Creating Community-Driven Traffic Solutions from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Sunland Park at 8651 Foothill Boulevard in Sunland. The groups are creating opportunities for local stakeholders to imagine, envision, and create their own traffic solutions. The free family-friendly event will include visual arts experiences, traffic safety and visioning workshops, arts projects, participatory design processes, kids bike skills workshop and free helmet giveaway, and more. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 8/8 – As SBLA’s summer fund drive wraps up, have you made a donation to Streetsblog L.A.?
- Plan ahead for next week Sunday 8/15 – The west coast’s premiere open streets event CicLAvia returns with CicLAvia-Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org