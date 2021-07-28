Today’s Headlines

Show Us the Money If L.A. Is Serious About Shade For Bus Riders (Investing in Place)

LAPD Captain Whistleblower Alleges That Metro Transit Police Head Retaliated (Spectrum)

Rosa Parks Station Bikeway Looks Complete (@multimodalLA Twitter)

What To Know About L.A. Anti-Camping Law (KCRW)

…L.A. Anti-Camping Law Give More Power To Council (LAT)

Carnage: Murder Conviction Upheld For Palmdale Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (AV Times)

If GOP Blocks Infrastructure, CA Loses Out (L.A. Magazine)

Over One Quarter Of L.A. County COVID Cases Are Vaccinated People (LAist)

LAPD COVID Infections Are Spiking (LAT)

L.A. County Pursuing Legal Oversight Over Sheriff Dept (LAist)

