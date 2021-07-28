Today’s Headlines

  • Show Us the Money If L.A. Is Serious About Shade For Bus Riders (Investing in Place)
  • LAPD Captain Whistleblower Alleges That Metro Transit Police Head Retaliated (Spectrum)
  • Rosa Parks Station Bikeway Looks Complete (@multimodalLA Twitter)
  • What To Know About L.A. Anti-Camping Law (KCRW)
    …L.A. Anti-Camping Law Give More Power To Council (LAT)
  • Carnage: Murder Conviction Upheld For Palmdale Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (AV Times)
  • If GOP Blocks Infrastructure, CA Loses Out (L.A. Magazine)
  • Over One Quarter Of L.A. County COVID Cases Are Vaccinated People (LAist)
  • LAPD COVID Infections Are Spiking (LAT)
  • L.A. County Pursuing Legal Oversight Over Sheriff Dept (LAist)

