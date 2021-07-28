Today’s Headlines
- Show Us the Money If L.A. Is Serious About Shade For Bus Riders (Investing in Place)
- LAPD Captain Whistleblower Alleges That Metro Transit Police Head Retaliated (Spectrum)
- Rosa Parks Station Bikeway Looks Complete (@multimodalLA Twitter)
- What To Know About L.A. Anti-Camping Law (KCRW)
…L.A. Anti-Camping Law Give More Power To Council (LAT)
- Carnage: Murder Conviction Upheld For Palmdale Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (AV Times)
- If GOP Blocks Infrastructure, CA Loses Out (L.A. Magazine)
- Over One Quarter Of L.A. County COVID Cases Are Vaccinated People (LAist)
- LAPD COVID Infections Are Spiking (LAT)
- L.A. County Pursuing Legal Oversight Over Sheriff Dept (LAist)
