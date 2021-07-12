Today’s Headlines
- COVID Cases Rising In L.A. County (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
…Unvaccinated People Face Growing Danger (LAT)
- Removing Freeways Restores Communities, Can Cause Gentrification (LAT)
- Sunset For All Campaign Is Half-Done (Biking in L.A.)
- City Paused Street Vending Enforcement, County Won’t Comment (L.A. Taco)
- Garcetti Tapped To Become Ambassador To India (LAT, LAist, L.A. Magazine)
…Garcetti Leaves Unfinished Business (LAT)
…How the Next Mayor Is Chosen (LAT)
…Council President Nury Martinez Could Serve As Interim (LAist)
…Six Gentrification Takeaways From Garcetti’s Mayoralty (KNOCK-LA)
- Carnage: 4-Year-Old Killed In Harbor City Collision (Daily Breeze)
…Pasadena Motorcyclist Injured By Hit-and-Run Driver (SGV Tribune)
- Meeting This Week For Park Under 6th Street Bridge (Eastsider)
- Offices and Housing Planned By Burbank Airport Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- California Oil Industry Pushing Back On Denied Fracking Permits (LAT, Daily News)
- California Heat Wave Sets Records (LAT)
…California Hit With Climate-Driven Record-Breaking Fire Damage (LAT)
