  • CA COVID Cases Increase, Delta Variant Widespread (LAT)
  • Intense Heat Wave Brings Dangerous Temperatures (LAT)
    …115 Degree Heat Expected In High Desert (LAist, AV Times)
  • Metro Plans Alternative To Police Response For Unhoused (Daily News)
  • South L.A. Leaders Want PD To Pay For Fireworks Detonation Damages (LAist)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Backyard Pool In Chino, Killing Two (LAT)
    …Wrong Way Freeway Driver Killed In Crash In Anaheim (LAT)
    …Motorcyclist Killed In Santa Clarita Crash (SCV Signal)
  • As Pandemic Recedes, Building Permits Are On An Increase (Urbanize)
  • Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In West L.A. (Urbanize)
  • L.A. County Gas Prices Highest Since 2012 (CBS)
  • CA Approves E-Bike Incentives (Biking in L.A.)

