Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Cases Increase, Delta Variant Widespread (LAT)
- Intense Heat Wave Brings Dangerous Temperatures (LAT)
…115 Degree Heat Expected In High Desert (LAist, AV Times)
- Metro Plans Alternative To Police Response For Unhoused (Daily News)
- South L.A. Leaders Want PD To Pay For Fireworks Detonation Damages (LAist)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Backyard Pool In Chino, Killing Two (LAT)
…Wrong Way Freeway Driver Killed In Crash In Anaheim (LAT)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Santa Clarita Crash (SCV Signal)
- As Pandemic Recedes, Building Permits Are On An Increase (Urbanize)
- Supportive Housing Breaks Ground In West L.A. (Urbanize)
- L.A. County Gas Prices Highest Since 2012 (CBS)
- CA Approves E-Bike Incentives (Biking in L.A.)
