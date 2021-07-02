Eyes on the Street: Pomona Bikeways on Valley Boulevard and Kellogg Drive

Protected bike lane on Kellogg Drive at Cal Poly Pomona. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Protected bike lane on Kellogg Drive at Cal Poly Pomona. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

The city of Pomona has new bikeway projects serving riders to Cal Poly Pomona. New protected bike lanes were recently installed on Kellogg Drive. Construction is underway on a protected bikeway on Valley Boulevard.

The less than half mile of bike lane on Kellogg Drive was the site of multiple collisions that have resulted in the death of both bicyclists and pedestrians before the project was constructed. According to the a staff report, the bike lane wasn’t installed due to these deaths, but was added as part of construction of new student housing and an administrative building.

The protection provided on Kellogg Drive is via plastic bollards.

The protected bikeway (and sidewalk area barrier) on the northeast side of the street have been in place for a couple years. Recently new protection was added on the southwest side of the street.

A new protected bike lane on Kellogg Drive near Cal Poly Pomona, from Campus Drive to Eucalyptus Lane. Joe Linton/Streetsblog LA
A new protected bike lane on Kellogg Drive at Cal Poly Pomona, from Campus Drive to Eucalyptus Lane.
A new protected bike lane on Kellogg Drive near Cal Poly Pomona, from Campus Drive to Eucalyptus Lane. Joe Linton/Streetsblog LA
Recently, protection was added to the southwest side bike lane on Kellogg Drive at Cal Poly Pomona, from Campus Drive to Eucalyptus Lane.
A bike lane on Red Gum Lane passing Kellogg Drive near Cal Poly Pomona. Joe Linton/Streetsblog LA
Sharrows across the intersection of  Kellogg/Eucalypus/Red Gum Lane at Cal Poly Pomona.

The city of Pomona also broke ground recently on construction of a two-way protected bike lane on Valley Boulevard – which will connect to the Kellogg bike lanes. The Valley Blvd project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

Construction on Valley Boulevard will eventually include a completed protected bike lane, yet no sign of the infrastructure is seen. Joe Linton/Streetsblog LA
Construction on Valley Boulevard yesterday. The street will eventually include a protected bike lane, yet no sign of the bikeway is currently visible.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG