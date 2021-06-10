Today’s Headlines
- LAT Interviews Mike Bonin On Solving Venice Homelessness
- Recall Campaign Targets Nithya Raman For Being Too Radical (LAT)
- Carnage: More On Hit-and-Run Driver Killing Two In Fiery Palmdale Crash (AV Times, LAT)
- Abandoned Vehicles An Issue On L.A. City Streets (CBS2)
- Long Beach To Use State Gas Tax Monies To Maintain Streets (LB Post)
- Little Tokyo Regional Connector Construction Staging Site Could Be Put Out To Bid (Urbanize)
- 5-Story, 43-Home Supportive Housing Complex Rising In South L.A. (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA