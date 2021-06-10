Today’s Headlines

LAT Interviews Mike Bonin On Solving Venice Homelessness

Recall Campaign Targets Nithya Raman For Being Too Radical (LAT)

Carnage: More On Hit-and-Run Driver Killing Two In Fiery Palmdale Crash (AV Times, LAT)

Abandoned Vehicles An Issue On L.A. City Streets (CBS2)

Long Beach To Use State Gas Tax Monies To Maintain Streets (LB Post)

Little Tokyo Regional Connector Construction Staging Site Could Be Put Out To Bid (Urbanize)

5-Story, 43-Home Supportive Housing Complex Rising In South L.A. (Urbanize)

