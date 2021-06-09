Today’s Headlines

Additional calendar: Thursday 6/10 – Tomorrow, the L.A. City Planning Department will host a virtual public hearing on a proposed Westwood Village Specific Plan Amendment that would loosen some overly restrictive parking and signage requirements, and provide flexibility for uses. The public hearing will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom link (password 874368) or via phone (213)338-8477 or (669)900-9128 with Webinar ID: 880 1646 9987. Further details at hearing notice, FAQ, and draft ordinance.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA