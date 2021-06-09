Today’s Headlines
- Sheriff Overstepping Boundaries In Pledge To Clear Venice Unhoused (LAT, Daily News, LAist, @sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- New Metro Subway Cars Being Manufactured In Springfield, MA (22News YouTube)
- Goodbye Line 201 – Plus Some Other Eastside NextGen Bus Changes (Eastsider)
- Planning Department Proposes “Fair Share” Allocations For Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian On Highway 38 In Pearblossom (Antelope Valley Times)
…Two Killed In Palmdale Crash, Possible Street Racing (ABC7)
…Driver Crashes Into Cyclist In Pomona, Cyclist In Grave Condition (Daily Bulletin)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Three In Lucerne Valley San Bernardino (LAT)
- LAT Blames Labor Unions For High-Speed Rail Problems/Successes (LAT)
- Get Vaccinated At Union Station (LAist, LAT)
…L.A. COVID Herd Immunity Still Months Away (LAT)
Additional calendar: Thursday 6/10 – Tomorrow, the L.A. City Planning Department will host a virtual public hearing on a proposed Westwood Village Specific Plan Amendment that would loosen some overly restrictive parking and signage requirements, and provide flexibility for uses. The public hearing will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom link (password 874368) or via phone (213)338-8477 or (669)900-9128 with Webinar ID: 880 1646 9987. Further details at hearing notice, FAQ, and draft ordinance.
