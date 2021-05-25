Today’s Headlines

  • One Year Ago George Floyd Was Killed – What’s Next? (LAist)
  • Metro Breaks Ground On Westside Subway Section 3 (NBC4, LAT, The Source, Daily News)
  • L.A. Plans To Spend $11M To Widen Burbank Blvd A Block From NoHo Station (Twitter: Streets for All, CiclaValley)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In Santa Fe Springs (Whittier Daily News)
  • Senior Housing And Medical Complex Planned By Gold Line In Pasadena (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story Affordable Housing Topped Out In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
  • Consider Beach Parking Sites For Unhoused (LAT)
  • Del Mar Opposition Delays Railroad Safety Fence Again (LAT)
  • Michael Manville On Road Pricing Lessons (UCLA ITS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA