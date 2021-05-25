Today’s Headlines
- One Year Ago George Floyd Was Killed – What’s Next? (LAist)
- Metro Breaks Ground On Westside Subway Section 3 (NBC4, LAT, The Source, Daily News)
- L.A. Plans To Spend $11M To Widen Burbank Blvd A Block From NoHo Station (Twitter: Streets for All, CiclaValley)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In Santa Fe Springs (Whittier Daily News)
- Senior Housing And Medical Complex Planned By Gold Line In Pasadena (Urbanize)
- 6-Story Affordable Housing Topped Out In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
- Consider Beach Parking Sites For Unhoused (LAT)
- Del Mar Opposition Delays Railroad Safety Fence Again (LAT)
- Michael Manville On Road Pricing Lessons (UCLA ITS)
