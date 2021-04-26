Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Eliminate Parking Requirements – Housing People More Important Than Housing Cars
  • More On LAX Metro Connector Approval (Urbanize)
  • Meetings Start This Week On Crenshaw North Extension (WeHoVille)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Two In 4-Vehicle Sherman Oaks Crash (Daily News)
    …17-Year-Old Driver Admits Manslaughter In West L.A. Crash (Daily News)
    …Lancaster Woman Pleads Guilty In Deadly DUI Crash (Antelope Valley News)
  • WeHo Human Services Commission Adam Darvish Recounts Driver Crashing Into His Home (WeHoVille)
  • Nick Andert YouTube Video Updating Metro Projects Progress
  • Metro Reopens Florence Avenue Freeway Ramps (SGV Tribune)
  • East Hollywood Tenants Unite To Fight Evictions (KNOCK.LA)
  • 4-Story 56-Home Complex Under Construction In Florence Firestone Along A Line (Urbanize)
  • CA Camera Enforcement Bills Encountering Resistance (LAT)

