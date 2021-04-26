Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Eliminate Parking Requirements – Housing People More Important Than Housing Cars
- More On LAX Metro Connector Approval (Urbanize)
- Meetings Start This Week On Crenshaw North Extension (WeHoVille)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Two In 4-Vehicle Sherman Oaks Crash (Daily News)
…17-Year-Old Driver Admits Manslaughter In West L.A. Crash (Daily News)
…Lancaster Woman Pleads Guilty In Deadly DUI Crash (Antelope Valley News)
- WeHo Human Services Commission Adam Darvish Recounts Driver Crashing Into His Home (WeHoVille)
- Nick Andert YouTube Video Updating Metro Projects Progress
- Metro Reopens Florence Avenue Freeway Ramps (SGV Tribune)
- East Hollywood Tenants Unite To Fight Evictions (KNOCK.LA)
- 4-Story 56-Home Complex Under Construction In Florence Firestone Along A Line (Urbanize)
- CA Camera Enforcement Bills Encountering Resistance (LAT)
