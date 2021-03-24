Today’s Headlines
- LAPD Shot 6 People In 7 Days (L.A. Magazine)
- Advocates Support Eagle Rock Beautiful Boulevard Proposal (Biking in L.A.)
- Sunset for All Pushes For Sunset Blvd Bikeway Safety Upgrade (Eastsider)
- Streets for All Urges Metro Adopt Proposed Highway Program Flexibility
- Cm O’Farrell To Close Echo Park, Evict Unhoused (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
…Activists Plan Protest In Support Of Echo Park Unhoused (Eastsider)
- Inglewood Mayor Butts Inglewood Facing Second City Employee Harassment Lawsuit (2UrbanGirls)
- Sheriff Villanueva Sues To Block Testifying In Sheriff Dept Gangs Lawsuit (LAT, Daily News)
- County Approves DA Gascon Special Prosecutor On Police Misconduct (Daily News)
- Affordable Housing Planned By Santa Ana Train Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. County Planning TOD Zoning At Florence-Firestone A Line Stations (Urbanize)
- Caltrans Plans To Demolish and Not Rebuild Encino Ped/Bike Bridge (Biking in L.A.)
- CA Gas Prices Highest Since 2019 (Daily News)
- Suez Canal Ship Jam Threatens Oil Prices (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA