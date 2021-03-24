Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Shot 6 People In 7 Days (L.A. Magazine)
  • Advocates Support Eagle Rock Beautiful Boulevard Proposal (Biking in L.A.)
  • Sunset for All Pushes For Sunset Blvd Bikeway Safety Upgrade (Eastsider)
  • Streets for All Urges Metro Adopt Proposed Highway Program Flexibility
  • Cm O’Farrell To Close Echo Park, Evict Unhoused (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
    …Activists Plan Protest In Support Of Echo Park Unhoused (Eastsider)
  • Inglewood Mayor Butts Inglewood Facing Second City Employee Harassment Lawsuit (2UrbanGirls)
  • Sheriff Villanueva Sues To Block Testifying In Sheriff Dept Gangs Lawsuit (LAT, Daily News)
  • County Approves DA Gascon Special Prosecutor On Police Misconduct (Daily News)
  • Affordable Housing Planned By Santa Ana Train Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. County Planning TOD Zoning At Florence-Firestone A Line Stations (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Plans To Demolish and Not Rebuild Encino Ped/Bike Bridge (Biking in L.A.)
  • CA Gas Prices Highest Since 2019 (Daily News)
  • Suez Canal Ship Jam Threatens Oil Prices (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA