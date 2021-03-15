This Week In Livable Streets
San Vicente Boulevard safety improvements, fare-free transit, Community Land Trusts, Bonin happy hour, Neighborhood Council elections, SCAG active transportation, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 3/16 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for many L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections!
Mail-in elections ballots for Region 5 (NCs: Central Hollywood, East Hollywood, Greater Wilshire, Hollywood Hills West, Hollywood Studio District, Hollywood United, Mid-City West, and P.I.C.O.) need to be postmarked by Tuesday 3/16.
Mail-in ballots for Region 6 (NCs: Arts District Little Tokyo, Downtown L.A., Olympic Park, Pico Union, Westlake North, Westlake South, and Wilshire Center-Koreatown) must be requested on-line by tomorrow Tuesday 3/16. To request a ballot go to city of L.A. NC elections sign-up webpage.
More details at SBLA article.
- Wednesday 3/17 – The Monterey Park City Council will meet to vote on a Metro-funded $100 million to add parking structures and additional car lanes to three of the city’s arterials. Details at meeting agenda (item 5-B) or today’s SBLA guest editorial.
- Wednesday 3/17 and Thursday 3/18 – Metro board committees will take place this week – with lots of big issues to be discussed and decided in advance of next week’s board meeting. On Wednesday, Planning Committee will vote on proposed new guidelines that would allow Highway Program sales tax funding the flexibility to be spent on complete streets projects (SBLA coverage, staff report.) On Thursday, Operations Committee will again consider large cost increases for the transit policing contract (SBLA coverage, staff report) and Executive Management Committee will vote on the Sepulveda monorail proposal (SBLA coverage, staff report.) There is a lot more on the agendas – see Metro board meetings page
- Thursday 3/18 – The Pritzker Forum on Global Cities will host Pursuing Equity, including panels and speeches with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Metro CEO Phil Washington, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, NYC walkable-bikeable streets superstar Janette Sadik-Khan, and several other notable presenters. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Central Time (which appears to be 2-3:30 p.m Pacific Time.) Details and registration at Global Cities Forum webpage.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org